NEET PG Counselling: Complete Round 2 for All States by November 16, Directs SC

After multiple delays in counseling rounds, the Supreme Court has asked all state and Union Territories to complete the second round of counseling by 6 PM on November 16.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima was hearing a contempt petition which stated that mop-up counseling rounds are already in progress while the second round of counseling is still not complete in several states.
Read all the Latest Education News here
first published: November 11, 2022, 17:25 IST
last updated: November 11, 2022, 17:25 IST