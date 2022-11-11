Home » News » education-career » NEET PG Counselling: Complete Round 2 for All States by November 16, Directs SC

NEET PG Counselling: Complete Round 2 for All States by November 16, Directs SC

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima was hearing a contempt petition which stated that mop-up counseling rounds are already in progress while the second round of counseling is still not complete in several states.

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 17:25 IST

New Delhi, India

SC asks all states, UTs to complete NEET PG counselling round 2 by Nov 16 (Representational Image)
SC asks all states, UTs to complete NEET PG counselling round 2 by Nov 16 (Representational Image)

After multiple delays in counseling rounds, the Supreme Court has asked all state and Union Territories to complete the second round of counseling by 6 PM on November 16.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima was hearing a contempt petition which stated that mop-up counseling rounds are already in progress while the second round of counseling is still not complete in several states.

