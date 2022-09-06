NEET PG Counselling Delayed Further? FAIMA Raises Concern Over Mental Health of Medical Students

The NEET PG counselling process which was to begin on September 1 was postponed till September 15. Now, as per the latest information, it may further have a slight delay and begin around September 19. This was discussed in a recent meeting between, executives from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the ministry of health. After the meeting held on Monday, FAIMA took to the microblogging site Twitter to inform that NEET PG counselling is expected to begin in two weeks. The exact dates are yet to be out.

They further informed to have raised concerns about the mental health of medical students with the Ministry of Health. Medical aspirants had asked to postpone the NEET PG exam by a couple of weeks, however, their demands were not met despite long protests. Now, months after exams, the counselling process is yet to start. This has left many candidates fuming who have expressed their unhappiness with authorities on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Read | ‘Life is More Than Academics’: NEET Rank 1 Holders Share Life after Topping Entrance Test, Joining AIIMS

FAIMA has written a letter to the Ministry of Health raising concerns over mental health issues among medical students. They claim that “less awareness about mental health issues" has left to “an increase in suicide attempts among young doctors". Calling residents the “pillars of the health system of this country" FAIMA said, “We have seen the issuance of suggestions from the NMC regarding providing weekly offs and leaves during residencies, however, there has been n implementation on the ground," they said.

“The overworked and overburdened residents are in depression, anxiety and various mental health problems due to sleep depreciation, lack of proper meals, lack of support etc which are directly and indirectly harming the health of our residents and students," read the letter.

Advertisement

Asking the government to look into the issues urgently the doctors’ association stated, “the unfortunate loss of many of our brilliant trainees due to mental health problems and suicides is not only the loss of their families but a great loss for the whole nation."

The FAIMA has asked for a reduction of workload of interns and residents, adequate resource allocation for work which does not require medical skills or knowledge, mental health awareness progrmmes, annual health and mental health check-ups for medical students, starting a mentorship system, a faculty appointed for each resident, recreational activities, and compulsory one week leave in three months of residency.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here