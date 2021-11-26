NEET PG Counselling Delayed till January, Doctors Call for Nation-wide Strike

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India calls for a nationwide strike on November 27. DORDA calls upon all resident doctors across the nation to withdraw from out patient department (OPD) services from Saturday onwards to mark it as a mode of protest against the delay for the NEET PG 2021 counselling. The FORDA in an official notice asked the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process on a “fast track" or urgent mode.

“The onus of unfortunate situation affecting health services will be on the concerned authorities," said the doctors’ association. The resident doctors who have cleared the NEET PG entrance exam are awaiting the counselling and admission process for postgraduate colleges. They claim that doctors are “already over-burdened and exhausted" from fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic. They claim that they have been “waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 Counselling, however, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress". Thus, now they called for a protest.

Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the ongoing case in NEET counselling till January. The SC has expressed concerns over setting the minimum limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income to avail of the EWS quota. The Union government had on Thursday asked for four weeks’ time to revisit the criterion. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the government will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks.

If the limit is changed, it would mean more or lesser students would be eligible to avail of the newly introduced quota. The Modi government has introduced 10 per cent reservation in medical colleges for students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society. Till the time a decision is arrived at on the matter, the counselling process and subsequent admissions for the medical colleges will remain shut.

