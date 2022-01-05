NEET PG Counselling Hearing LIVE updates: SC May Announce Verdict on EWS Case Today

The NEET counselling which was to begin in October has been put on hold till a final decision is arrived at for the newly introduced quota.

After a delay in the counselling was met by large-scale protests by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

In its affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has decided to accept the recommendations of a three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for defining Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Rs 8 lakh or less.

The government has also told the court that according to the panel, family income is a “feasible criterion” for defining EWS, and in the current situation, a threshold of Rs 8 lakh of annual family income seems reasonable for determining EWS. In its affidavit filed in a matter related to admissions for NEET-PG, the Centre has said the panel has recommended that “only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of the EWS reservation”.

