Home » News » education-career » NEET PG Counselling Hearing Tomorrow, SC May Take Final Call on EWS Quota

NEET PG Counselling Hearing Tomorrow, SC May Take Final Call on EWS Quota

SC to hear NEET PG counselling case on January 5 (Representational Image)
SC to hear NEET PG counselling case on January 5 (Representational Image)

NEET PG counselling EWS hearing tomorrow. Once a final decision is arrived at not only NEET PG but NEET UG counselling will also begin.

Advertisement
Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: January 04, 2022, 12:55 IST

After the Central government had asked the Supreme Court to take up the NEET PG counselling case for an early hearing, the Chief Justice of India has agreed to list the case for January 5. In the hearing, the report submitted by the government to discuss the feasibility of Rs 8 lakh limit for the EWS quota will be discussed. The government has submitted a report which pleads the case for keeping the limit unchanged as most of the candidates who avail of the facility have a family of income Rs 5 lakh and below.

The report was finalised after the SC had asked the government to revisit the rule of keeping Rs 8 lakh as the limit to avail of the EWS quota. This is the first time that the EWS quota will be applicable to medical college admissions. In 2020, the government had announced to reserve 10 per cent seats in All India Quota for EWS candidates. If the report is accepted, that would mean no change in the EWS criteria.

Advertisement

The case was earlier to be listed on January 6, however, the central government had asked the SC to take up the case on priority as the resident doctors had launched protests across India. The NEET PG counselling which was to begin in October has not yet begun. Union Health Minister had assured protesting doctors that the counselling will begin from January 6.

Once a final decision is arrived at not only NEET PG but NEET UG counselling will also begin. This year, there will only be four rounds of NEET counselling for undergraduate admissions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.

first published: January 04, 2022, 12:28 IST