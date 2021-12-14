Overworked Kerala Govt Medical College Students Protest, Demand Increase in Manpower

The postgraduate students of government medical colleges in Kerala who have been at the forefront in the fight against covid are out on the streets protesting against the shortage of manpower.

The students say they are overworked and in several departments, they work 72 to 98 hours straight without proper offs.

Since the first-year postgraduate students have not been appointed the burden is on the second year and third years. In a month the third year will go for their exams and only one batch will be left.

The major demand of the Students is to appoint non-academic junior residents so that the manpower shortage can be managed. The Students also want the state to write to centre on the urgent need of first-year postgraduate students

The students say they were also promised an increase in the stipend of four per cent, which has not been given to them and it is one of their demands.

Vipin, a resident said,"No doctor wants a patient to be hurt because we are not on duty. We are on the streets. We want all patients to be safe and happy but we have no choice, we have been driven to the streets."

The students say that they began their protest on December 2. At first they were only away from OP and electives but today except for covid duties they have boycotted all other services. They say the government has turned deaf ears to their demands.

A resident said, “the main issue is that we have been working 72 to 98 hours flat. We know for a fact amongst us there are people who are suicidal. I know people who are on the verge of suicide. We don’t want any of us to die. We are fighting for a just cause. The govt is trying to submit us to pressure. We want peaceful talks. we want the government to listen to us."

The students say they have been working hard for the past one and a half years.

A resident said, “We wanted clarity in the non-academic junior residents’ appointment. Trivandrum medical college for example has 250 pg seats the non-academic junior residents’ list is just 50. , there are 22 depts in medical college. 2 doctors per department cannot run Trivandrum medical college. This is a fact and the govt has to accept it. We want a proper discussion with govt we are open to talks."

