NEET PG Counselling Schedule Out, Registrations From Sept 1, Documents Needed to Apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022: After a long delay the counselling schedule for the NEET PG admissions has been released. The registration process for counselling for admission to postgraduate courses in medical colleges will begin on September 1 and will remain open till September 4. The choice filling window will open from September 2. During this window, students will have to fill the choice of course as well as college. The seats will be allocated based on merit, however, the choice of candidates will also be considered.

In total there will be four rounds. Students who get the seat of choice under round 1 will have to report to their respective institutes to get their documents verified from September 9 to 13. The result of the first round of NEET PG counselling will be released on September 8. For candidates who would not be able to clear counselling in round 1, subsequent lists will be released. Before starting the counselling seat matrix will be released on August 30, as per schedule.

NEET PG 2022: Documents Needed

— A Valid ID Proof.

— NEET PG 2022 admit card.

— NEET PG 2022 result.

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

— Internship Completion Certificate.

— NMC issued registration certificate.

— Date of birth proof.

— Caste certificate.

— Disability Certificate.

The NEET PG 2022 results were also declared within 10 days of the exam - it was a record time. The counselling process, however, is beginning in September and colleges will commence in October. This time schedule has received flak from candidates. NEET PG students had demanded a 40-day extension to the exam dates claiming several reasons, however, despite protests they were not granted any relaxation claiming that this could delay admissions.

The delay in the counselling could be due to the resumption of the Supreme Court hearing against the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A group of NEET PG aspirants had, last year filed a plea challenging the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for the NEET PG counselling stating it will be a disadvantage for meritorious students. The reservation states Rs 8 lakh as the eligibility criteria to avail the quota.

