NEET PG Decision Likely Soon After Meeting Between FAIMA Chairperson & Health Ministry

Amidst the soaring demand to postpone National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022, a meeting was held with the health ministry officials and All India Medical Association (FAIMA) members, on Tuesday, to look into the matter.

While medical aspirants have been demanding a delay of about 8-10 weeks, it is likely that the exam could be deferred till June giving about 4-5 weeks of extension to candidates. Exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. The exact announcement regarding this is expected anytime soon.

The FAIMA chairman, on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the news of the meeting. The chairman said that the final decision about conducting NEET PG exam will on the scheduled date will likely come soon. In his Tweet he said,

Advertisement

The news of the meeting come in the wake of surging demand to postpone NEET PG exams by scores of doctors and MBBS graduates. After writing letter to Ministry of health, starting online petition and launching weeks-long online protest, several doctors recently also took to Twitter with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji to demand him to defer the exam.

With only few weeks left to exam, candidates have left no stone unturned, to demand the authorities to postpone the exam date. These aspirants of NEET PG have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Earlier, a section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams.

The aspirants have been pointing out that due to the had NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, candidates have left with very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, they added, that during the time when the application forms were available, the doctors who have cleared their exam last were yet to get the seats are waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021. This way many might have missed the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

Advertisement

Recently, AIMSA had also written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks. “Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counseling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancelation will require time to prepare as well as register for the exam. Allowing them time to raiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic," the medical students’ body said in their letter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.