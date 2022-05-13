NEET PG Not Postponed, Twitter Demands 'Justice for Doctors'

As the Supreme Court rejected the plea of a group of doctors seeking postponement of the postgraduate level medical entrance exam - NEET 2022; the Twitter has shown disagreement with the decision. A large section of medical students and NEET PG aspirants had over the past month launched multiple protests at Twitter and other online platforms and garnered support from a lot of people including politicians, student bodies among others.

The Supreme Court while announcing its decision said that postponing the exam would lead to shortage of doctors, impact healthcare system as well as lead to chaos in academic circles. The SC observed that with little gap, the government is trying to pull the academic schedule back on track. It also said that the court could not postpone exam also for the sake of students who have been preparing for the exam.

A large section of people, however, disagrees and have launched another online campaign seeking justice for doctors and using hashtag #JusticeforDoctors. One aspirant took to Twitter and said, “I promise to become the best doctor . But will not serve this country or people of this country."

Congress students body also said in a tweet, “NSUI hopes the govt would immediately take steps to alleviate the suffering of the future of medical fraternity in India who stood as front line warriors during pandemic COVID."

