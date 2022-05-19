NEET PG Postponement 2022 Still Possible? ABVP Says Had 'Successful' Meeting With Health Minister

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP’s student wing, met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday with the demand of postponing the National Eligibility Entrance Test commonly known as NEET PG 2022. The meeting which took place on Wednesday in Delhi was also attended by senior officials of the Union Health department.

Presenting a memorandum to the health minister, ABVP also requested for reopening of the NEET application window for students whose allotted seats were cancelled. ABVP said that such students should get a one-day window to complete their registration.

The six points raised by the delegation in the meeting regarding the extension of the exam date received positive feedback from Mandaviya, said a release by ABVP.

The student organisation hoped an official announcement regarding the extension of the NEET PG exam date to be out soon. “Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Hon’ble Union Minister. The officials acknowledged it to be a major issue that needs to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief," said ABVP’s Nationa General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi after the meeting.

The health ministry, however, is yet to make an announcement on the possibility of a date extension for NEET PG 2022.

NEET postgraduate exam 2022 is slated to be conducted on May 21. The aspirants have been demanding a 4 to 8-week extension in the dates saying there is not enough time to prepare as NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam are clashing.

Last week, Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by NEET aspirants seeking a postponement of the exam. Dismissing the plea, the court stated that any extension of dates will cause the unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care. The court said that extension of the exam date will create chaos and uncertainty affecting a larger section of students who had registered for the exam.

