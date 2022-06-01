NEET PG Result Declared in Record 10 Days: Steps to Check Score, Know Cut-off, Top Colleges

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBE) declared the result for NEET PG - the postgraduate medical entrance exam within a record time of 10 days of conducting the exam. After months ling pertest seeking postponement, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 21. Most of the candidates who took the exam reported the exam to be easy.

Medical aspirants who took the exam can check their results at official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. To pass the exam, candidates needed at least 50th percentile score. For candidates hailing from SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum marks required to pass is 40th percentile, as per rule.

The percentile score is relative marking and changes year on year. This year, the minimum marks needed have gone up from 265 marks in 2021 to 275 for unreserved category. Those who obtained equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to appear for counselling. The counselling schedule will be out soon.

Congratulating aspirants, Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister said, “I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate NBEMS for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."

NEET PG 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG’

Step 3: Click on result

Step 4: Log-in using credentails

Step 5: Result will appear, download

NEET PG 2022: Cut-off

This year, the cut-off score out of 800 is 275 for unreserved category, 245 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, and for PwD, it is 260 marks, as per the official notice released by the NBE.

YEAR UNRESERVED RESAVED CATEGORY CUT-OFF 2021 302 265 2020 366 319 2019 340 295

NEET PG 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India

After clearing NEET PG, candidates can seek admission to any course including MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in colleges across India including AIIMS, New Delhi and other centres, PGIMER in Chandigarh, JIPMER in Puducherry, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Trivandrum

According to the latest NIRF Ranking top medical colleges in India are -

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 13: John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Rank 19: DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 20: RM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore

Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

NEET PG 2022 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The paper featured a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions.

