NEET-PG: SC Cancels AIQ Mop-up Round Counselling Over Anomalies in 146 Fresh Seats

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota (AIQ) mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions to resolve the anomalies over 146 fresh seats, which were not available for candidates who participated in round one and two of the process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi has directed the holding of a Special Round of Counselling for the 146 seats and has allowed students who have joined the AIQ or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round for 146 seats. Further the authorities are directed to invite options from students within 24 hours of issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for giving options. After that, the authorities should hold a mop up round, and endeavour to complete the same within 72 hours, reported Live Law.

The bench directed the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for the options. The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution. On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Centre to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.

Additionally, the Court has also upheld the March 16 advisory which prevents students who have taken seats in State Quota after Round 2 from participating in the Mop-Up. During the hearing, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi gave the directions that “the All India Quota Mop Up Round Counselling shall stand cancelled."

