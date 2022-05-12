NEET PG Situation Caused by Authorities' Delay, Students Not at Fault: IMA Writes to Health Minister

Latest to join the ongoing protest seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance exam - NEET PG - is Indian Medical Association (IMA). The doctor’s body has written a letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to reschedule the exam scheduled to be held on May 21. After long protest seeking the deferment, the NEET PG aspirants have filed a case in Supreme Court which will be heard on May 13; a few days ahead of the exam.

The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET-PG, IMA wrote in their letter adding “The NEET-PG 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in the month of September 2021. Then the Counselling was scheduled to begin from October 25th, 2021 was also initiated after a delay due to pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of 31st March 2022."

Another innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination, reasoned IMA seeking postponement.

“The net result which is germane to the entire issue at hand is inordinate delay and nonadherence to the time schedules by the National Medical Commission and the admitting authorities, where the students are not at fault, but are required to pay the price for the follies not committed by them, which therefore needs to be redressed urgently and promptly," said IMA in its letter.

Medical aspirants have been demanding a deferment since long, however, the authorities have not changed the exam date yet. There was a fake circular floated on social media platforms which claimed that the exam was deferred, however, there is no word from NMC or Ministry of Health yet. Candidates are asking for a delay by about 4-8 weeks in the exam.

