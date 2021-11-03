NEET Qualifiers to Have 2 Ranks, NTA & MCC to Consider Different Ranks, Know Why

The All India Rank which will be considered for counselling and allotment of colleges to medical aspirants will be different from the ranks released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This will be the first time that the exam conducting and counselling bodies will have different ranks. This has been announced as NTA decided to drop age criteria from ranking while the MCC continues to consider the same.

Several students have obtained the same ranks in NEET 2021. As many as three students share rank 1 - all of them have obtained full marks. The top five spots are shared between 16 students with ties across multiple ranks. At rank five alone there are 12 students. This, however, can lead to confusion while allotting seats in medical colleges. Thus, MCC and NTA have decided to consider separate rankings.

“Accordingly, the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ is without the tie-breaking criteria of age. However, since for the purpose of counselling unique ranks are required, the second ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ also takes into account the tiebreaking criteria of age. In view of the foregoing, in place of the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’, a new field “NEET All India Rank" has been mentioned for more clarity," explained NTA in an official notice.

This means students who have scored equal marks will now get different ranks. Students who are elder will get the smaller rank, as per rule. Last year too, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh both obtained full marks but Soyeb was given the AIR 1 considering he was elder to Akanksha who obtained rank 2 in the national level exam despite obtaining full marks.

In NEET 2021, Hyderabad’s Mrinal Kutteri has obtained All India Rank 1. Unlike many toppers who claim to have studied 12 to 14 hours a day, Kutteri claims he studied only four hours a day and binged Netflix, yet managed to score full marks. Not just while preparing but while attempting NEET too, Mrinal had a unique approach. Advising his peers, Mrinal said, there is no one-size-fits-all and everyone should try to find their own study routine.

The counselling process is held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling process has not started yet and is expected to begin soon. This year, the All India Counselling will be different than earlier considering the government has also offered reservations to EWS and OBC candidates this year. Students hailing from other backward class categories (OBC) will get 27%, and those from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will get 10% reservation.

