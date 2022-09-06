NEET Re-Exam Analysis, Unofficial Answer Key Out, Experts Claim Physics Toughest

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 re-exam was of moderate to difficult level, as per experts. The re-exam was a bit easier than the original one conducted on July 17. “Subject-wise, physics was the toughest followed by chemistry, botany and zoology, which were easier to attempt. The syllabus of class 12th had more questions (approximately 5 per cent more) compared to class 11th," said Aakash BYJU’S experts.

Combining both the re-exam and original exam, “the marks expectation to secure seat in government colleges will range from 590 to 620, which is slightly higher than the previous year. As this time, the number of students who attended the exam were relatively higher than the previous year (that is, approximately 18.5 lakh)," experts added.

Around 250 students took the re-exam, that was conducted in offline mode across six centres — Kollam (Kerala), Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Nagaur (Rajasthan), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh). The exam was conducted for the students who got affected due to frisking issues and question paper interchange problem at some centres. The exam was conducted between 2 pm to 5:20 pm on September 4. The students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200.

The unofficial answer key has been released by Aakash BYJU’s as per which, out of the total 200 questions, number 134 is not applicable. The exam conducting body, NTA, on August 30, had released the provisional NEET 2022 answer key as well. Students were thereafter given the opportunity to raise objections. The final answer key and result will be based on the objections raised by the candidates.

The medical entrance exam result will be announced tomorrow, September 7, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once out, it will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. Each question carries four marks. For every correct answer, students will get four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to pass NEET 2022. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), the minimum mark is 40th percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45th percentile in the case of the general category and the 40th percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

