NEET Result 2021 Has Errors, Scores Don't Match Answer key, Claim Students, Demand Re-exam

Several students claim that the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 declared on November 1 have varying results and consist of errors. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results on its official website neet.nta.nic.in which saw as many as three students securing full marks.

Students claim their marks as calculated by them on the basis of the answer key and the original result varies by a considerable margin. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #NEETscam and #NEETResult2021 to post their grievances.

Few students have also raised objections over receiving two ranks on their scorecards of the medical entrance exam. One of the students told Hindustan Times, “On every scorecard, NTA has mentioned the all-India rank obtained— both overall rank and the rank for counselling — for every student. In my case, there two different ranks awarded to me are for the counselling process itself, which is confusing."

The NTA has, however, said that this year the All India Rank (AIR) considered during counselling will be different from the ranks released by the agency. The agency has dropped the age criteria from ranking but the MCC continues to consider the same, hence the NTA and MCC will be considering separate ranks.

Students concerns are also rising because of several controversies related to the medical entrance test. The NEET 2021 was marred by various controversies including an alleged paper leak to an impersonator racket.

This year, the score to get admissions to medical colleges across the country is in the range of 138 to 720. The counselling process schedule is expected to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) soon at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling will be held at two levels — the All India quota (AIQ) seats and the state level. While 15 per cent of seats are reserved under the AIQ, 85 per cent of seats will be filled by the respective state counselling authorities.

Out of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET 2021, as many as 15.44 lakh students took the exam held on September 12. This year as many as 77,857 students secured the 50th percentile.

