NEET Result 2021: Know Admission Process for Medical Colleges

While the medical aspirants are awaiting the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, here is a look at top medical colleges in India and their admission processes. Mere cracking NEET is not enough for college admissions, students also have to match the cut-off for top colleges. Anyone who has passed NEET and scored a 50 percentile score or above can apply for counselling, seats will be allotted based on counselling.

NEET counselling process is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). There are two types of counselling processes - All India Quota and state-wise. Under all India or central counselling, seats are allotted in colleges across India. Every state releases separate counselling schedules and lists for seats reserved for natives. Under counselling processes, candidates have to fill out their choice of colleges and courses.

Students will need to register themselves first and based on their NEET 2021 scores, seat availability, choices filled, reservation criteria, etc will be allotted seats. The minimum mark needed to pass the NEET 2021 is 50 percentile for the unreserved category. Those belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PWD will need to secure the 45 percentile.

As many as 15 per cent of total MBBS and BDS seats are offered under the All India Quota (AIQ). Those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories will get reservations in AIQ. While 27 per cent of seats will be reserved for OBC, 10 per cent will be for EWS students. This will be in addition to the existing quota of 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

MCC will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats MBBS and BDS seats of states, except Jammu & Kashmir, 100 per cent seats of BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal), AMU, 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU and IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental), 100 per cent seats of Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota of Jamia students and 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

For the remaining seats, the counselling will be conducted by the respective states. Candidates will have to log in to the individual state medical counselling committees and register themselves for choice filling. The states will release a merit list on the basis of the candidate’s choice and merit.

>NEET 2021 counselling: Documents needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

More than 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam that was held on September 12. Usually, the NEET result is declared within a month, however, now the NTA has been asked to conduct the exam again for two students. Candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number. During NEET 2021, however, invigilators mixed up question papers and answer booklets and some students received question paper and answer sheets with different codes and serial numbers.

