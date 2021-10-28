NEET Result 2021 Soon, Supreme Court Overrules Bombay High Court Order

Medical aspirants can expect NEET 2021 results soon as the Supreme Court has paved the way for the declaration of the results. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked the NTA to withhold the result and hold the medical entrance test again for two students who had faced issues while attempting the exam.

“We’ll issue notice and stay the HC judgement," said the Supreme court as it asked the NTA to declare results. The judge remarked, “There are 16 lakhs students who are eagerly waiting for the results."

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai was hearing NTA’s plea against the Bombay High Court decision. The NTA had said that it is ready with the results.

We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students, the bench said.

In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exam for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants — Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

NEET was conducted on September 12, for “16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators," the NTA said in the plea.

