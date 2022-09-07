NEET Result 2022: Check These Points to Ensure Scorecard is Error-Free

As students are awaiting their result for the r National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022, here is a quick check to ensure your scorecards have everything correctly mentioned. Since the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results online, the print out of the online scorecard is it. Students can download NEET scorecards from neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET Result Live Updates

Once the result is out, here are the tips that students should follow to get error-free results.

NEET Result 2022: How to Ensure Scorecard is Error-Free

Advertisement

While checking the result, student should check the basic information, such as -

— Personal details including name of the candidate, name to their gradians

— Exam Centre name

— Exam date and venue

— Spellings

— Marks Calculation

— Roll number

— Student name and spelling

— Answers are correct or not

— Test booklet code and number

— Mother’s name

— Father’s name

In case of any doubt or error on the results, then students can raise objections with the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in or contact helpline number- 011-69227700 011-40759000.

On July 17, the NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted, for a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. As per the NTA, of the total who had registered for the exam, a total of 95 per cent of candidates participated in the NEET UG exam. The exam was conducted in 3,570 locations across 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities hosted the medical admission exam.

Advertisement

The official NEET answer key for all of the questions was made available by NTA on August 31. Candidates had until September 2 to challenge any answer that was listed in the key. The NTA has also made available the candidates’ NEET OMR response sheets in addition to the preliminary answer key. The NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet allow candidates to estimate their results.

The NTA has stopped using age as a tie-breaker as of this year. This means that the NTA will decide if two students are tied based on their scores in biology. If it persists, the applicant with the most accurate answers is given preference, followed by the student who received higher grades in chemistry.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here