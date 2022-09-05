NEET Result 2022: Here's When Past Years' Scorecards Were Released, Expected Cut-off For Top Medical Colleges

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 is expected to release on September 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants would be able to download their scorecards from the official website,neet.nta.nic.in, once released. Earlier on August 31, the exam administrating agency issued NEET UG provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till September 2. Now, the final answer key will be shared along with the results.

Based on their NEET score, candidates will be able to get admission to medical, dental, and allied fields. To pass NEET, students need to obtain at least 50 percentile score, however, to meet the requirement of top colleges, students need to meet the cut-off requirement. The cut-off for top colleges is expected to rise this year.

Advertisement

Chief Academic Officer of Vidyamandir Classes, Saurabh Kumar believes that the cut-off to qualify for NEET 2022 could be around 150 marks and the last seat could go up to 350 marks. Moreover, he says students might need secure about 600 marks for MBBS at government colleges.

Read | ‘Life is More Than Academics’: NEET Rank 1 Holders Share Life after Topping Entrance Test, Joining AIIMS

Besides Saurabh, Dr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live said since students who appeared at the medical entrance were approximately 18% higher than the previous year, expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

According to experts minimum marks to pass NEET-UG 22 can go as high as 150 marks. In 2021, the qualifying score for the unreserved category was 138 marks and in 2020 it was 147 marks.

NEET Result 2022: Past year Result Date

Advertisement

Last year the NTA announced the scores of all the examinees on November 1 whereas in 2020 the results of NEET-UG were shared on October 16. The NEET-UG 2019 results were announced on June 5.

This year, a total of 18,72,343 candidates are eagerly waiting to check their performance in the biggest medical examination in India which was held at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities.

As this was the first time such a large number of applicants took NEET-UG, it is likely that the competition to secure a seat in prestigious medical institutes will rise.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here