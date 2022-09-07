NEET Result 2022: From Error in OMR Sheet to Extra Chance to Some, Students Raise Concerns in Medical Entrance

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2022 will be out today but several students claim there were issues related to the question paper. While a few medical college aspirants said their OMR sheet had error and answers were not reflected, some claimed wrong answers were marked in the answer key.

NEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Some of the NEET UG 2022 also raised concerns that the around 250 students were given an extra chance to write the exam. They have claimed that those who faced errors in the exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), should also be given another chance then. “What about others who had faced problems but their issues are not noticed? It is injustice with 17 Jul students," wrote one of the Twitter users.

Advertisement

This time, it was the highest number of applicants with over 18 lakh candidates registering for the exam. This is a jump of 2.5 lakh students from last year. NEET result 2022 will be released today at neet.nta.nic.in. General category students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. Those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), need to score at least 40th percentile. Candidates with benchmark disabilities need to get minimum of 45th percentile.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here