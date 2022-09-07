The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2022 is going to be announced today and there are several memes that are taking the internet by storm. NEET aspirants are sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram while waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results.

NEET Result LIVE Updates

Here are some of our favorite picks which will give you a good laugh:

Advertisement

This year’s NEET was the biggest ever with as many as 18,72,329 candidates registering for the exam. This is a jump of over 2.5 lakh from last year. This year, NTA removed the upper age limit for the candidates to apply for the entrance exam. This is expected to take the competition further up.

The passing marks – 50 percentile – could go as high as 150 marks, claim experts. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. To get admission to top colleges, the cut-off of around 600 marks is predicted. But all will be clear with announcement of the result.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here