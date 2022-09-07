NEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA to Release NEET UG Merit List, Cut-Off, Scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

Along with the results, NEET final answer key will also be released. The NEET UG result 2022 will be based on NEET final answer key.

NEET was held twice this year. The exam was first held on July 17. On exam day, a large number of female students were asked to remove their bras before entering the exam halls. After investigation, the affected students were allowed to re-appear for the exam to make up for the distress caused. Overall, 18.7 lakh students across the country applied for NEET 2022.

This was also the first time that the upper age limit to apply for medical entrance had been lifted. This might make the competition tougher. Experts already believe that the cut-off score is likely to rise. The passing marks – 50 percentile – could go as high as 150 marks. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. To get admission to top colleges, the cut-off of around 600 marks is predicted.

