NEET Result 2022 Update: Know Marking Scheme, Top Medical Colleges to Apply for

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 results by this month. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check them at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam, must note that NTA is yet to released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key and result. The dates are expected to be out soon.

Prior to the results, NTA will release the answer key. To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the NEET 2022, said experts. For NEET 2022, the cut off is 40 percentile for applicants from the reserved category, 45 percentile for PH candidates, and 50 percentile for general category candidates. Last year, the general category’s NEET qualifying marks for 2021 ranged from 138 to 720, while the OBC, SC, and ST categories’ qualifying marks ranged from 108 to 137.

NEET 2022: Marking Scheme

Once the answer key is out, candidates can calculate their expected score using the marking scheme of NEET 2022. For each correct answer, candidates are given four marks and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. By looking at the NEET cutoff from the previous year, candidates can get an idea of the minimum marks needed in NEET for MBBS in a government college and feel more confident after evaluating their scores.

NIRF 2022: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on the parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and peer perception. As per NIRF 2022, the top medical colleges in India are-

AIIMS Delhi

GMIER, Chandigarh

Christian Medial college, Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

King George`s Medical University

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

St. John’s Medical College

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

AIIMS Jodhpur

Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

AMU

Maulana Azad Medical College

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Over 18 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the NTA to declare the NEET UG 2022 result. There are a total of 91,927 MBBS seats in all the government and private medical colleges in the country, which candidates can apply for based on their cut off scores.

