NEET Result Date LIVE Updates 2021: NTA to Release Scorecards Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites — neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in. The agency is yet to confirm the result date. Read More
The government has given nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014. It has invested Rs 17,691.08 crore on these projects, the Union health ministry said. Nearly 16,000 undergraduate medical seats would be added after the completion of the projects. “Of these, 6,500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new medical colleges. Under the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), the central government has also provided about Rs 2,451.1 crore for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country," the ministry said…read more
A plea was filed by medical aspirants at the Kerala High Court stating discrepancies in the OMR sheet of NEET 2021. The HC, therefore, asked NTA to hold a probe in the matter and submit responses by November 8. The petitioner has alleged that their parents’ name was not mentioned and the thumb impression in the sheet was not theirs.
In 2020, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh secured full marks in the medical entrance exam. Odisha’s Soyeb acquired the first rank since he was a year older than Akansha. This year, the NTA has done away with this policy and now age will not be a criterion to break ties between students. Akanksha began her preparations for NEET after the class 10 examinations. She told News18, “I took the preparation gap and the delay in examination dates as an opportunity for revising concepts. Irrespective of the atmosphere outside, I followed my passion and took necessary precautions while appearing for the exam."
For NEET 2021, the percentile score is not marks obtained by students. Percentile is the relative marks. The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. More than 16 lakh had registered for the exams this year.
Candidates who clear the NEET 2021 will be called for counselling which will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of MCC. The counselling takes place at both the national and state level. While 15% of seats are covered in the AIQ, 85% are covered under the state quota. Further, under the AIQ, 27% are reserved for OBC, 10% for EWS, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 15% for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.
The Bombay High Court had earlier asked the NTA to withhold the result of the medical entrance test and conduct fresh exams after two students faced issues while attempting the exam. The Supreme Court, however, overruled the same and gave its nod to NTA to announce the results. “We’ll issue notice and stay the HC judgement," SC had said. The judge remarked, “There are 16 lakhs students who are eagerly waiting for the results."
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 soon. Once declared the results will be available at neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in.
The minimum marks needed to pass NEET 2021 is 50 percentile for the general category while those belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD will have to secure a minimum of 45 percentile to get admissions to the top medical colleges. Once the result is released, the MCC will conduct the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Out of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for the exam held on September 12, more than 95 per cent had taken the test.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.