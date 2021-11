NEET Result Date LIVE Updates 2021: NTA to Release Scorecards Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

In 2020, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh secured full marks in the medical entrance exam. Odisha’s Soyeb acquired the first rank since he was a year older than Akansha. This year, the NTA has done away with this policy and now age will not be a criterion to break ties between students. Akanksha began her preparations for NEET after the class 10 examinations. She told News18, “I took the preparation gap and the delay in examination dates as an opportunity for revising concepts. Irrespective of the atmosphere outside, I followed my passion and took necessary precautions while appearing for the exam."