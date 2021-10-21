NEET Result Delayed? NTA Reopens Phase 2 Registration, Application form Edit Window

Students awaiting the result for the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - will have to wait a little longer as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again reopened the application filing and editing window. This is the second phase of registrations and students who have registered earlier will also have to fill up the second set of information.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information correction/modification of the particulars of the first and second phase of online application for NEET (UG) 2021," NTA said in an official notice.

Students can edit their gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, and all fields of the second phase. The window to edit the form will be open till October 26, up to 11:50 pm. NEET results will not be declared before the application process.

Usually, the result for NEET is declared within a month of the conduct of the exam. NEET 2021 was held on September 12, however, the result is not expected anytime before the last few days of October.

NTA has asked candidates to “check, cross-check, and verify their registered email address and ensure that it is their own e-mail as NTA will be sending a scanned copy of scorecards to registered email address."

NTA has already released the answer key for NEET and the objection raising window was open till October 17. Now only the final answer key and scorecards will be released. This year, age was been dropped as one of the criteria to break ties between students. Last year, the top two rank holders had the same marks but AIR 1 was elder and got rank 1. This year, the criterion has been dropped.

Ties between two students will be resolved by giving preference to candidates obtaining higher marks or percentile scores in biology. If tie persistent students having more marks in chemistry will be preferred, then the candidate with lesser incorrect answers in all the subjects will be favoured.

