NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's Next, Top Colleges, Cut-Off

The first round of seat allotment for undergraduate medical courses under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be announced today, February 1 by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates who had registered for the counselling of MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical and dental courses under the 15 per cent all India quota may check their status online at mcc.nic.in after announcement.

Aspirants who get selected in this round of counselling will have to accept the allotment online and report to the assigned colleges between February 2 to 7 to confirm their admission. NEET counselling result 2021 will be released in PDF format containing roll number, All India Rank (AIR), category, colleges allotted and remarks.

NEET UG counselling list be prepared on the basis of candidates performance in the entrance exam and choices filled by them during the registration window. After completion of the first round of seat allotment, the subsequent round of counselling will be done for filling all the remaining vacant seats (if any). Candidates who do not get their desired college or course may register for the next round of counselling.

Advertisement

NEET 2021 counselling: Cut Offs for Top Colleges

Every year, the top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes release their opening and closing rank. Here are the closing ranks for top government colleges from last year.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi: 90

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi: 163

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi: 324

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi: 571

Government Medical College, Chandigarh: 776

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai: 457

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: 1800

Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 5253

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Insitute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak: 6573

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai: 2828

Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET can get admission to state quota seats or All India Quota (AIQ) in both government and private colleges. While 15 per cent of total medical and dental seats will be offered under AIQ, the remaining 85 per cent will be under the state quota. The government has now approved the reservation of 27 per cent of seats for OBC, 10 per cent for EWS students in addition to the existing quota of 7.5 per cent for ST and 15 per cent for SC students.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.