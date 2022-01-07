NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Released, Check Steps to Download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 admit cards today, January 7 at the official website at nbe.edu.in. The exam is conducted for admission to various DM, MCh and DrNB courses. It is scheduled to be held on January 10 and the result will be declared by January 31. The classes are likely to start by mid-February.

Earlier, the admit Cards for NEET-SS 2021 was to be available from January 3, however, the release was delayed by a few days. “Candidates found ineligible shall not be issued admit cards," the official notice read.

>Also read| Will Implement Changes in NEET SS From Next Year: Centre to SC

Advertisement

Candidates will be able to check the NEET SS admit card using their user name and password. After taking a printout of the hall ticket, candidates will have to paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the card.

NEET SS 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET SS admit card link

Step 3. Log in using your user id and passwords

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the NEET SS 2021 admit card for further use

The NEET SS admit cards will have all the details of the candidates including their roll numbers, application numbers, name, category, subject, exam venue, specialty chosen, date and time of exam, and exam-day instructions. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must notify the NBE immediately.

Advertisement

The examination test centre staff on duty has been authorised to verify the identity of candidates and record the same. Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any electronic devices in the exam halls.

NEET SS 2021: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

There will be a separate question paper for each super specialty course /clubbed group. The total number of questions in each paper will be 100 which will be divided into two parts — A and B. All the questions will be at the PG exit level. For every right answer, candidates will gain four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. There is, however, no marking for unattempted questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.