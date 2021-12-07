NEET SS 2021 Application Correction Window Closes Today by 3 pm, How to Edit

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conclude the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021, today, December 7. Candidates who applied for NEET SS 2021 can make changes in the application form through the official site of NAT board — natboard.edu.in by today 3 pm.

It must be noted that no new application will be accepted during this period. According to the official notification, candidates can edit any of the fields in the application form barring their name, email ID, nationality, and test city. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct NEET SS 2021 based on the old examination pattern on January 10, 2022.

>Also read| NEET 2022: Books Recommended by Toppers to Crack Medical Entrance

Advertisement

“Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and made the payment of examination fee during application submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications during 1st December (3 PM onwards) to 7th December 2021 (till 11:55 PM)," reads the official notice.

Candidates who have successfully applied for NEET-SS 2021 within the closure date but have failed to update their choices for eligible super-speciality courses during the provided period can also submit their choices of programmes during this edit window. The online application for NEET-SS was released on September 22 and the last date to apply was October 8.

>Read| NEET Counselling 2021 Soon: From Seat Quota to Last Year Cut-offs, 5 Things to Know Before Applying for Medical Colleges

The candidates who would fail to submit their choices of super speciality programme in the application form within the given period, their application would be rejected. Such candidates will not be allowed to sit in the NEET SS 2021 examination and their application fees shall be refunded in line with the NBEMS.

For any query or further assistance, applicants have been advised to contact the concerned authority/ NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official portal of NAT Board to stay updated on NEET-SS 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.