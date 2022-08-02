NEET SS 2021 Candidates can now get Super Specialty Medical Seat Even With Zero percentile Score

After Medical Counselling Committee removed the qualifying mark criterion for admission into super speciality courses in medical colleges of Maharashtra, aspirants with as low as zero percentile scores will be considered for admission. MCC removed the minimum mark eligibility to fill 748 super speciality seats that are vacant even after four rounds of the counselling process. Those who had appeared for the NEET super speciality 2021 exam, regardless of their score, can now participate in the special mop-up admission round.

“Seats have been going vacant every year. The government felt that as a one-time measure, in the larger context of things, we can even accept students with a zero percentile," a senior health ministry official told Times of India.

This step, however, has been taken as a one-time measure and will not have any precedence. The MCC had to lower the qualifying bar by 15 per cent after cold responses from aspirants in the first two rounds of counselling.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had directed the National Medical Commission to conduct a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining vacant seats under NEET SS 2021. After two rounds of counselling, 930 super speciality seats which include 534 DM/MCh and 396 DNB seats were left vacant.

“The matter was examined in the Ministry in consultation with Dte.GHS, and it has been decided to conduct a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super speciality seats after reducing the percentile appropriately," reads the letter sent to NMC.

The results for NEET SS 2021 were declared on January 31, three weeks after the exams were held on January 10. The exams were initially slated to be conducted in November 2021 but were postponed due to students’ demands amidst the change in the exam pattern. The postponement came after the apex court asked the Centre to reconsider dates after objections to the sudden change in the examination pattern.

