NEET SS 2021 Registration Window Reopens, Exam on January 10

The registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Specialist (NEET SS) 2021, which is mandatory for admission to MCh, DM, and DrNB Super Specialty Courses, has reopened on November 1 at 3 pm at the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Interested candidates may apply for the NEET SS 2021 online on or before the last date of registration November 22 till 11:55 pm.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct NEET SS 2021 on the basis of the old examination pattern on January 10, 2022. The new exam pattern for the NEET SS was challenged in court and will be implemented from the next academic year, 2022-23.

>Also read| Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

Advertisement

The application correction window will reopen from December 20 to 23, the admit card will be released on January 3, 2022. The exam result will be available on January 31. The new academic session will commence on February 15 and the last date to join the session is March 31.

It may be noted that the DM and MCh courses of AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology are not covered under NEET- SS 2021.

>NEET- SS 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Log on to NBE’s official portal

Step 2. Click on NEET- SS 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3. Next, click on the new registration and create a login ID by providing details like name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, etc.

Step 4. Sign in using your login credentials

Step 5. Fill the application form with all the required information and document copies

>Read| Did not Score Well in NEET? Here Are Options Beyond MBBS

Step 6. Check the application form for any errors before paying the application fee

Step 7. Submit the form and save its copy for future reference

>NEET- SS 2021: E>xam pattern

The NEET-SS 2021 will conduct a two and half hour long computer-based examination that will feature questions worth a total of 150 marks. The details about the centre and examination timing will be printed on the candidate’s admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.