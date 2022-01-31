NEET SS 2021 Result Likely Today at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 result is likely to be declared today, January 31. Once announced, it will be available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in. The NEET SS 2021 exam was conducted on January 10.

Those who have appeared for the exam can check the NEET SS result 2021 using their application number and password. The result will contain the candidate’s roll number, the total score out of 400 marks, as well as the rank as per merit. The cut-off for NEET SS 2021 is 50 percentile across all categories. For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and there will be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers.

Those who clear the exam will get admissions to Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes across government and private medical colleges, deemed universities, armed forces medical services institutions, and all Dr NB super-speciality courses (except direct six years DrNB courses).

NEET SS 2021 result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2. Click on the NEET SS 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your roll number and password

Step 4. The NEET SS 2021 result will be displayed on the screen in a PDF version

Step 5. Download the result for future reference

After getting the result, candidates must remember to cross-check all the details on the results including their name, roll number, subject name, marks scored, etc. In case of any discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately.

Once the result is released, NBE will also release the NEET SS 2021 scorecard on the website which can again be accessed using the application number. Those who clear the NEET SS 2021 result will have to further apply for the counselling process. Thereafter, students will have to fill their choice of seats and courses. As per their choices and the merit list, the NBE will release the final counselling result. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in November but later postponed to January after students demanded that it be deferred due to changes in the exam pattern.

