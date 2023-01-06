NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 Reporting Begins Today

The reporting process for the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Super-Specialty counselling 2022 has started today, January 6. Candidates who have received seat allotment in the second round of NEET SS counselling 2022 may report at the designated college within seven days of the allotment. NEET SS candidates must report to their college latest by January 12.

Candidates must bring all necessary documents at the time of reporting to the assigned colleges to complete the remaining process of admissions. The required list of documents includes- NEET SS admit card, scorecard, allotment letter, MD/MS/DNB degree certificate with speciality, MBBS degree certificate, permanent /Provisional Registration Certificate included and other personal identification documents.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: How to check final result

Step 1: Firstly, candidates have to visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Super Specialty Counselling option.

Step 3: Then a new page will appear, click on Final Result Round 2.

Step 4: Check the list and download it for future reference.

The MCC has directed the medical colleges to make the joining/non-joining information of the candidates available online on the Commission’s website.

The role of the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is limited to the allotment of seats to the participating candidates as per their merit, choice, and eligibility, which starts only after receiving the list/data/information of successful candidates from the National Board of Examinations(NBE) that is NEET SS exam conducting body.

There are two rounds of SS All India Quota (AIQ) online counselling which are Round 1 and Round 2. All candidates who qualify for AIQ seats on the basis of their rank in NEET SS conducted by NBE are eligible. Eligible candidates can download rank letters/results from NBE’s website.

NEET SS is compulsory for admission to 2,447 Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. The national-level eligibility exam is conducted in a computer-based mode with 100 multiple-choice questions that students must answer.

