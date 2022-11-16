NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Out, Round 1 Registrations To Begin From Nov 22

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022. The schedule has been released on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, this year the NEET SS 2022 counselling round 1 registration will begin from November 22.

Candidates who are going to opt for the counselling, should note that there will be two rounds of NEET SS counselling in 2022: rounds 1 and 2. The results of the first round of seat allocation will be made public on December 1, while those of the second round will be made public on December 17.

Also Read: NEET SS 2021 Candidates With Zero Percentile Can Now Get Admission in Medical Colleges

Advertisement

The registration process for round 1 counselling will begin on November 22 and will remain open till November 28, 12 noon. The choice locking facility will be open on November 28 from 4 p.m. until 11:55 p.m. On December 1, the initial seat allocation outcome will be made public. To reserve authorised seats, selected candidates must report between December 2 and December 7.

RELATED NEWS Maharashtra Medical Aspirants in Limbo as State Yet to Decide on Fee Structure, Counselling Schedule

The official notice release by the MCC also notes that the registration process for round 2 counselling will begin on December 9 and will remain open till December 14, 12 noon. It further stated that the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 28 to 11:55 pm of December 14. On December 17, the first seat allocation outcome will be made public.

To reserve assigned seats, chosen candidates must report between December 18 and December 24. Earlier this year, on September 1 and 2, several groups took the NEET Super Specialty 2022 tests, and on September 15, the results were made public. Only those applicants who pass the test will be invited to the NEET SS 2022 counselling session.

The NEET SS 2022 counselling process is being conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. The candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in once it is released.

Read all the Latest Education News here