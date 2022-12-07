NEET SS 2022: MCC Adds 37 New Seats to Round 1 Counselling, Seat Allotment Result on Dec 10

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added extra DM, MCh seats to the NEET SS counselling round-1 seat matrix. To avoid wasting Super Speciality seats, the counselling committee has increased the number of seats this time. The first round of NEET SS counselling registration ended today, December 7. Following this, the MCC will begin allotment of seats from December 8 to 9.

The official notification by MCC reads, “The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following D.M M.Ch seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of SS Counselling 202 1 to prevent wastage of precious Super Speciality seats"

The DM and MCh seats have been added to the following medical schools across multiple programmes:

Advertisement

Government Medical College, Srinagar – 2 seats

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute – 2 seats

Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Science, Uttarakhand – 8 seats

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh – 7 seats

Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra – 14 seats

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, New Delhi – 2 seats

SDS Tuberculosis Research Center and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Karnataka – 2 seats

Candidates were given until December 7 to submit their NEET SS 2022 choices according to the counselling schedule. The result of the round 1 counselling of NEET 22 2022 will be declared on December 10. Candidates whose names are on the allocation list must report to the designated colleges to complete the admission process between December 11 to December 16.

NEET SS counselling 2022 would involve as many as 156 governmental, private, deemed, and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions. Only applicants who achieve the 50 per cent cutoff for NEET SS will be qualified to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling process.

Read all the Latest Education News here