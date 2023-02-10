The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the revised cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. The NEET SS 2022 cut-offs have been lowered across all groups.
According to the official notice, the qualifying percentile for general-category students has been reduced to 20th percentile from the 50th percentile. Candidates having 20th percentile and above in the specialty groups in NEET SS 2022 are eligible to apply for the additional mop-up round counselling.
NEET SS 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores:
Anaesthesia Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 293
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 248
ENT Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 329
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 261
Medical Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 272
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 188
Microbiology Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 345
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 264
Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 357
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 305
Orthopaedics Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 311
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 240
Paediatric Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 280
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 217
Pathology Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 342
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 255
Pharmacology Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 288
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 250
Psychiatry Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 359
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 320
Radiodiagnosis Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 337
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 279
Respiratory Medicine Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 347
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 284
Surgical Group:
Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 285
Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 225
While declaring the revised cut-off scores, the board has asked candidates to visit the website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in for any updates related to the counselling process for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty 2022 result was declared on September 15 last year.
Read all the Latest Education News here