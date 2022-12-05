NEET SS Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Round Now Live at mcc.nic.in

The choice-filling process for the NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2022 is now live. Candidates can submit their choices online through the official counselling portal by 11:55 PM on December 7. After this, the choice locking facility will go live from 4 PM to 11 PM on December 7.

The process of allotment is set to take place on December 8 and 9. The final list of students enrolled in the courses will be made public by the Medical Counselling Committee on December 10. Candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges to complete the admission process between December 11 and 16.

As for the second round of the counselling process, the registration facility will be available from December 19 to 12:00 P.M. on December 24. Candidates can avail of the payment facility from December 19 till December 24. The entire process will be completed will candidates reporting to their allotted college between December 28, and January 2.

Candidates must keep in mind to choose a college and course as per their wish, otherwise, these will automatically get locked after the deadline. Once that happens, the preference of choice can’t be changed. Only candidates who qualified NEET SS 2022 exam with the minimum cut-off are eligible for the counselling process. Any further rounds of counselling will vary depending on the seat vacancy.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, also known as NEET SS. This national-level entrance exam for 2022 was held on September 1 and 2 for different groups. NEET SS is the only qualifying exam for admission to 2,447 Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. It is conducted in a computer-based mode with 100 multiple-choice questions that students must answer.

