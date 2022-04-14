NEET Super Speciality New Academic Session to Begin From April 18

The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has decided to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality (SS) 2021 courses for postgraduate medical students from April 18 this year. The course will commence for the 2021 session now as it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuing a notification on its official website, NMC has informed that COVID-19 has been the reason for the unprecedented delay in starting the SS courses last year. However, the board has now decided to start the curriculum on April 18 this year.

The notification released by NMC reads, “There has been a delay in the starting of the Super Specialty Courses on account of the Covid pandemic in the year 2021." Further, the administration in notice stated that the academic session for the SS courses for the year 2021 will begin on April 18. The commission has also asked all the PG students to complete the required period of the course, which is 36 months.

The notification also mentions the date of completion of the Super Speciality Course for PG students. It says, “The academic curriculum of the Super Specialty Courses shall be completed by 31st March 2025."

Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee put the counselling process on hold for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) SS (Super Speciality) 2021. Due to the addition of more seats and a few pending cases in court, the counselling was rescheduled. However, MCC began registration for NEET SS 2021 counselling on April 1 this year.

Students who wish to take admissions in Super Speciality Courses such as DM, MCh, and DNB need to appear in the NEET SS examination. After qualifying for the written exam with minimum qualifying marks, candidates will have to appear for counselling conducted at the national level by MCC, DGHS (Directorate General Of Health Services).

