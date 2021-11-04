NEET Topper Tanmay Becomes First from Jammu to Ace Medical Entrance, Scores 720/720

One of the best things that have happened to Jammu this year is that son of soil Tanmay Gupta has set a record which cannot be broken though it can be equated. Gupta aced this year’s NEET - National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - scoring a 720 out of 720 to secure a seat for medicine in the country’s best institute. He has shared the top honours with two students in the process of setting an invincible record for others to emulate.

The 18-year-old told News 18 that he literally danced with joy and jumped around the room when his father called him to break the news that he had topped the prestigious exams.

Advertisement

“Before this, I kept on looking for a mail and site but it showed nothing. The site would have been under strain and perhaps crashed due to the rush but when Dad called up, I jumped around. That I had topped .. took time to sink in," he said. “I must have gone crazy with excitement."

>Also read| Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

Gupta was feted by all and sundry and the social media spaces went in a tizzy in congratulating him. From Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to politicians to bureaucrats and who is who, everyone had words of praise for his achievement.

On how he achieved stupendous success, Gupta said he had planned it well with the support of his parents. A meritorious student all along, Gupta took a decision to shift base from Jammu to Delhi after he passed 10th standard to get a better education and coaching and also to compete with a bigger And brighter pool of students.

“I told my father that moving out of Jammu would make me eligible for more seats for medicine," he said and “dad agreed and supported my decision."

>Read| COVID-19 Derailed NEET Preparations, Self-Study Helped Small Town Boy Hrutul to Secure Rank 5

“I have studied in Delhi for the last two years. I also took coaching from a private institution there. The exposure and company of the fellow students helped me a good deal," he said.

His father, Dr Akshay Gupta, a dentist who works in government, said “we allowed him to move out on noticing he was keen to expose himself to a better academic climate. “It was his choice but we kept on encouraging him. He is our only child and we kept motivating him by shuttling regularly from Jammu to Delhi," he said.

Advertisement

“The family is jubilant. The phones haven’t stopped ringing since his results have come out but we are not complaining. In fact, we are glad that he is getting attention," senior Gupta, sounding excited told News 18 over the phone.

“The score - 720 on 720 - is a big high for him. We were expecting he will get 680 to 700 but 720 is an unbelievable feat," he said.

Advertisement

>Read | NEET Result 2021 Has Errors, Scores Don’t Match Answer key, Claim Students, Demand Re-exam

Tanmay concurred he was expecting good results but scoring full marks was a surprise. He said he has not been a bookworm in the last two years but worked with a proper plan. “Four to five hours of self-study in the evening after the coaching is all I did but I was following a routine," he said. “I would set small goals in the morning and achieve them by the evening. I am not a night person and would conclude the studies by 10 pm. So there was no strain the next day," he informed.

He said there would be times when he got bored with studies and he would either go for swimming or meet his friends. “It would refresh me and I could return to the books," he said.

Advertisement

“Lapses in concentration can be avoided by reading a book or watching television. I watched Olympic games in between."

On how he wants to take his career forward, Gupta said as of now he wants to go for his MBBS degree and later he will decide on what to take for specialisation. “I am probably going to get admission in AIIMS, Delhi and that is an honour," he said, adding “he is not enamoured by civil services and bureaucracy." “My first and only interest is to see myself as a doctor."

The Guptas have been overwhelmed with the greetings that are pouring on them. “Even strangers are calling us and dropping messages. It is heartwarming," he said. “It was Deewali before Deewali."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.