NEET UG 2022 Exam Tougher Than Last Year With More Tricky, Statement-Based Questions

The medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 - held on July 17 was tougher as compared to last year, as per the reactions coming from students and experts. Overall, all sections had questions which required a deeper understanding of the subjects. This year NTA had increased the time duration and gave 20 minutes extra, however, it also increased the frequency of statement-based questions which required careful reading. In the physics section, students found questions that involved lengthy calculations.

“NEET 2022 chemistry had eight questions of which as many as six were statement-based while two were assertion-based. Last year only two questions were statement-based in Chemistry," said Saurabh Kumar Chief Academic Officer at Vidyamandir Classes.

Chemistry had an error

In chemistry, according to Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director, Medical at Aakash BYJU’S there was an error. “One question had an error in question paper" which resulted in not even a single option is the correct answer.

Overall, he said that most questions in the chemistry section were based on NCERT statements, facts, and tables. Assertion Reason type of questions introduced in section A. Such questions demand deep clarity of concepts to answer correctly.

In the Zoology section, even though questions were from NCERT books, they required more application than mere cramming of text. The zoology could be rated as an “easy to moderate" level of difficulty with 2-3 questions with twisted statements, however, exam was more time-taking as compared to last year, said the academician.

In the physics section, students had to face some mixed question types including, match the column, assertion-type, and reason-based questions. While some questions had high calculations, others were straightforward forward making it a moderate difficulty level exam.

Dr. Milind Chippalakatti, National Head - Knowledge Management, Deeksha said, “Physics paper questions were relatively straightforward and easy. However, chemistry had few questions that were tricky and time-consuming and Biology questions were moderate and thought-provoking. All the questions were primarily from NCERT Book."

Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director, Medical at Aakash BYJU’S said, “The physics section was dominated by numericals, however, the number of numericals was lesser than last year. There was one question in physics based on the photoelectric effect which had controversial language wherein stopping potential values were interchanged. Comparatively tricky questions were asked in the oscillations chapter. Comparatively tricky questions were found in Section B."

Zoology was comparatively tougher, said the academician. “Certain questions appear to be easy at first glance but they are twisted and require precision and focus on the keywords. Surprising factor is a few questions from Biomolecules and Biotechnology and its Applications which are beyond NCERT. Paper is highly NCERT-centric yet two to three questions appear to be interlinked and require a deep understanding of concepts."

