The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 is expected to begin today, March 1, however, an NTA official confirmed. Once the applications are released, candidates can go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process.

Candidates will have to register themselves, complete the application form, and attach the required documents in order to submit their NEET UG 2023 applications. According to the schedule, the exam for undergraduate students will be held on May 7.

NEET UG 2023: Who Can Apply?

Educational qualification: Students who are currently pursuing or have passed class 12 board examination (from a recognised board) in science stream with biology as their main subject can apply for the exam. General category students must have 50 per cent or above in intermediate (class 12), while reserved category students should have 40 percent or above.

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 17 years and there is no upper age limit for this entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register details for NEET UG application 2023.

Step 4: Upload all the scanned images and signatures in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory fee via the online payment mode and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG 2023 application form.

NEET UG 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for the exam will have to pay an application fee. General category students will pay Rs 1,600, while EWS and OBC category students will have to pay Rs 1,500 while SC, ST, PwD, and third gender will pay a fee of Rs 900.

NEET is conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET-UG 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

