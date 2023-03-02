NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Begin on March 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 by March 5, an NTA official confirmed to The Indian Express. Once the online registration goes live, candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 online at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official calendar, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 at several exam centres across the country. To submit the NEET UG applications, students will have to register themselves before filing applications in the prescribed format.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: There is no upper age limit for this entrance exam. Students who are appearing for the class 12 board exam this year or have passed class 12 (from a recognised board) in the science stream with biology as their main subject are eligible to apply. General category candidates should have 50 per cent or above in class 12, while reserved category students must have 40 per cent or above for eligibility.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for NEET UG 2023 exam is 17 years.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link when activated.

Step 3: Enter the login details and fill up the NEET UG application 2023 form.

Step 4: Upload the essential scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory fee and submit the NEET UG application form.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions into BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, MBBS, and other medical courses. The registration dates, exam city intimation slip, exam admit card, and other details will be mentioned in the information bulletin when released.

