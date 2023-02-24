The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 in the first week of March. As per media reports, the application process will begin on March 1, but there has been no official confirmation on it yet.

Once the link is active, candidates can apply for it on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The agency will conduct the exam on May 7 at several examination centres across the country. The exam is conducted for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS programmes as per the relevant norms notified by the concerned regulatory bodies.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Students must be 17 years at the time of admission or will complete 17 years on or before December 31, 2023 (for the first year of the undergraduate medical programme).

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12 board exams from a recognised board with a minimum mark based on their category. Those who are going to appear for the board exams this year can also apply for the NEET UG 2023.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official page of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link, when activated.

Step 3: Students will have to create their login credentials first on the portal to access the link.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the application fee and submit the form as directed.

After registration, no correction/edit facility will be given at any stage.

Candidates will be required to upload photographs, signatures, left and right hands fingers, and thumb impressions, along with certificates while applying for the exam. Candidates’ mobile number and email ID needs to be verified via an OTP as part of the registrations.

