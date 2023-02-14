The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by the end of this month, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February. However, the registration has not started yet.

NEET UG 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link, when active.

Step 3: Candidates need to create their login credentials on the portal to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page.

Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET-UG 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the NEET PG exam will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. NEET PG aspirants have been protesting asking for postponement of the exam. Also, the NEET PG internship cut-off was recently extended to August 11, making 13,000 more students eligible to appear for the exam.

