The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 soon. As per the official timetable, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. Once the registration link is active, candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2023 on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The exam conducting body is yet to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration dates, exam bulletin, and other important information on the main website, however, last year, the NTA removed the upper age limit. Earlier, the upper age limit to apply to become a doctor was 25 years for the unreserved category, and for students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and PwBD categories, it was relaxed further by five years. Now, candidates who are 17 years or above can appear for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link, when active.

Step 3: Candidates need to create their login credentials on the portal to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page.

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The NEET UG will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The entrance exam will be for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. There will be a total of 200 questions, out of which candidates will have to attempt 180 with the total achieving marks being 720. The exam will be conducted in languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam paper will be divided into subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology). Those appearing for the exams should keep in mind that they will gain four marks for each correct answer while one negative marking for every incorrect answer. The physics and chemistry sections will have a total of 50 questions and the biology section will offer a total of 100 questions.

