The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 soon. However, an official confirmation by the agency is still awaited. The medical entrance exam is slated to be held on May 7. Once live, the registration can be completed online on NTA’s official websites, neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET is conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Recently, there were speculations that the National Testing Agency will hold NEET-UG 2023 twice a year. However, the government denied any such plans and confirmed that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted only once a year.

Here are the eligibility criteria, syllabus, and all details you need to know before applying for the medical entrance exam:

NEET UG: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are currently in grade 12 or have already passed grade 12 are eligible to appear for the NEET UG. They must have biology, chemistry, and physics as their main subjects for their 12th examinations.

Age limit: The candidate appearing for the exam must also be above the age of 17. There is no upper age limit.

NEET UG: Syllabus

The NEET UG syllabus is in line with the syllabus of the grade 12 board exam. The candidates are to focus on subjects and topics from grade 11 and grade 12 of the physics, chemistry, and biology subjects. It is expected that the NEET UG syllabus 2023 will be the same as that of the syllabus from last year.

NEET UG: Exam Pattern

NEET consists of 200 multiple-choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections - physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology). Each subject has 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The total mark for the exam is 720. Each correct answer carries four marks and there is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. The minimum marks required to pass the medical entrance for a candidate belonging to the unreserved category is 50 percentile, 45 percentile for the PwD category, and 40 percent for SC, ST, and OBC.

