National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam registration likely by the end of this month. The NTA NEET registration dates will be announced by the Agency and the application forms will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of NEET.

NEET UG 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link, when active.

Step 3: Candidates need to create their login credentials on the portal to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page.

The information bulletin will comprise of application fees, admit card details and other information. NEET UG is conducted e for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies. Latest updates on eligibility, selection process, important dates given below.

NEET is conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Advertisement

Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET-UG 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

Read all the Latest Education News here