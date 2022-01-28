NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Whats' Next

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 UG counselling round 1 seat allotment final result is going to be out today, January 28, by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Thursday had released the provisional allotment result. The official notification on the official website reads, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET-UG 2021 Counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on 28th January 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 28th January 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com."

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to check result?

Here is the step-by-step procurer to check the NEET UG round 1 result.

Step 1. Candidates first will have to visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. They click on NEET UG Counselling 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Candidates will now see a new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration.

Step 4. Now, candidates have to fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Step 5. Now the provisional allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Candidates can download the result now.

Step 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Unlike past years, where the seats left vacant after two rounds of counselling were reverted to the state quota, the MCC this year will conduct four rounds of counselling. This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round followed by a stray vacancy round. Fresh registration will only be done for the first three rounds.

MCC has also said that those having trouble receiving OTP during the counselling registrations will receive it at their registered mobile numbers and email id. It will also be available via the Sandes app wherein students will have to download the app to access the OTP.

