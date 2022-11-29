NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Opens Fee Payment Link For Round Two

The fee payment link for round two of NEET UG counselling 2022 has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can now finish up the fee payment process through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in by November 30.

In addition to paying fees, candidates can also download the NEET UG 2022 admission order from the portal. Using their CET number, applicants can pay their fees and download their admission order.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Submit Fees

Step 1. Open the online portal of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Step 2. Key in your CET number and complete the Captcha.

Step 3. Pay the admissions fees.

Step 4. Click on the ‘save’ button to save your entered options and submit.

Step 5. Take a printout of the receipt for future reference.

As per KEA’s official notification, fees for candidates who paid in the first round, choice 2 will be adjusted accordingly.

The notification also states that candidates who have been assigned government seats in private medical colleges or private seats in private medical colleges must submit the original documents, along with two sets of attested photocopies, to KEA, Bengaluru

A valid ID card, NEET UG-2022 application printout, fee payment receipt, and all other original documents according to the verification slip, Annexure-1 and Annexure-9 (Rural Service Bond) are required to be submitted. Candidates will have to report to the assigned colleges to complete the admission process by 5:30 PM on December 3

KEA previously released the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result, which candidates can view on its website. The allotment result was generated based on the options entered by the candidates.

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is being carried out for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses in Karnataka colleges.

In order to stay up to date regarding the counselling, aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official site of KEA.

