NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date to opt out From Stray Vacancy Round Tomorrow

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the window for candidates to opt out from the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling tomorrow, December 20, 2022.

The Stray Vacancy round for NEET UG2022 counseling has been postponed. The notification was released on the official site of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on December 17. Aspirants can check the rescheduled timetable on the MCC official site mcc.nic.in.

The decision was taken as the mop-up round of UG counseling of several states got delayed and ended on December 18. The competent authority has been given the responsibility to ensure that there is no overlapping between the straw vacancy round of MCC and the seats available in the mop-up round of the states.

As per the notification, those candidates who are not willing to participate in the Stray Vacancy round can withdraw their names till December 22.

“Candidates who do not wish to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counseling 2022 conducted by MCC may log in to their account and exercise the ‘Opt Out’ option on the MCC website to avoid forfeiture of their security deposit. can be stopped," it read.

The seat allotment process will take place from December 21 to December 22 and the result will be out on December 23. Reporting to the colleges will be from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

Seats will be allotted to the candidates participating in the Stray Vacancy round on the basis of their merit and as per the choices made by them in the mop-up round of UG counseling 2022 as given in the information bulletin.

Earlier, on December 15, the counseling authorities of Uttar Pradesh declared the mop-up UP NEET UG allotment result as per the choices made by the candidates. Candidates who have opted for their preferred college and course before the choice-filling deadline can check the UP NEET UG 2022 counseling mop-up round result at the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on December 9 released the merit list of this year’s UP NEET UG mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. 2499 candidates were included in this list.

